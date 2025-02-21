US envoy says had 'positive' talks with 'courageous' Zelensky

The U.S. envoy to Ukraine on Friday hailed "positive" talks with Volodymyr Zelensky and called the Ukrainian president a "courageous leader" in an apparent message of support after days of criticism from Donald Trump and his advisors.



"Extensive and positive discussions with Zelensky, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Keith Kellogg, who is visiting Kyiv, said on X.





AFP