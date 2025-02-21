US envoy says had 'positive' talks with 'courageous' Zelensky

World News
21-02-2025 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US envoy says had &#39;positive&#39; talks with &#39;courageous&#39; Zelensky
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US envoy says had 'positive' talks with 'courageous' Zelensky

The U.S. envoy to Ukraine on Friday hailed "positive" talks with Volodymyr Zelensky and called the Ukrainian president a "courageous leader" in an apparent message of support after days of criticism from Donald Trump and his advisors.

"Extensive and positive discussions with Zelensky, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Keith Kellogg, who is visiting Kyiv, said on X.


AFP
 

World News

US

Envoy

Positive

Courageous

Zelensky

Ukraine

LBCI Next
US confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI agency
Bolivia's Morales launches presidential bid despite disqualification
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-07

Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'

LBCI
World News
11:17

Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
13:39

Zelensky calls for 'strong ties' with US amid Trump spat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:17

Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
05:54

US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP

LBCI
World News
05:50

42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN

LBCI
World News
05:31

Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Israel and Hamas near potential deal to release 33 hostages: The Jerusalem Post reports

LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

Waves of Ukrainian drones hit Russian power, oil facilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:45

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 6:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's presidency, parliament to take part in Hezbollah leaders' funeral: Committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:44

Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt

LBCI
Sports News
12:53

Lebanon defeats Bahrain 84-78 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More