Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says

Switzerland could contribute troops to a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government agreed, Swiss armed forces chief Thomas Suessli said in an interview published on Sunday.



"We could probably field around 200 soldiers in nine to 12 months," Suessli told newspaper the SonntagsBlick, stressing that it would be a matter for the government and parliament to decide if any appeal were made to Switzerland.



Talk of sending peacekeepers was purely hypothetical for now because it remained unclear how the situation between Russia and Ukraine would develop, Suessli added.



"There's no peace yet, and there's been no request from the United Nations," he said.



Neutral Switzerland participates in several peacekeeping missions worldwide, with the largest in Kosovo, where it has soldiers deployed in support of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).



