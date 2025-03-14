Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end

World News
14-03-2025 | 10:47
High views
Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end
2min
Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday there is a "very good chance" the war between Russia and Ukraine can end after "productive" discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that he had requested that Putin spare the lives of "completely surrounded" Ukrainian troops.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff had a long meeting with Putin in Moscow on Thursday night, a source briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The Truth Social post did not say whether Trump and Putin had spoken to each other.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had used the meeting to convey a message to Trump through Witkoff. He said Russia and the U.S. would work out the timing of a phone call between their presidents once Witkoff had briefed Trump.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Productive

Discussions

Putin

War

Ukraine

China, Iran, Russia kick off talks in Beijing on Iran's nuclear issues
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
