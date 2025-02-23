Russia launched 'record' 267 drones on Ukraine overnight: Ukrainian army says

Russia launched 267 drones on Ukraine overnight, a "record" since the February 2022 invasion, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday.



Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat called the 267 drones spotted in Ukrainian skies between Saturday and Sunday "a record for a single attack" since the invasion began nearly three years ago. Among them, 138 were intercepted by air defense while 119 were "lost" without causing damage, he said in a post on Facebook.



AFP