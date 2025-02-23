Russia launched 'record' 267 drones on Ukraine overnight: Ukrainian army says

World News
23-02-2025 | 03:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia launched &#39;record&#39; 267 drones on Ukraine overnight: Ukrainian army says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia launched 'record' 267 drones on Ukraine overnight: Ukrainian army says

Russia launched 267 drones on Ukraine overnight, a "record" since the February 2022 invasion, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat called the 267 drones spotted in Ukrainian skies between Saturday and Sunday "a record for a single attack" since the invasion began nearly three years ago. Among them, 138 were intercepted by air defense while 119 were "lost" without causing damage, he said in a post on Facebook.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Army

Russia

Drones

War

LBCI Next
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
Pope Francis had 'tranquil' night in hospital, Vatican says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Ukraine's air force says it downed 57 Russian drones launched overnight, infrastructure hit

LBCI
World News
2025-02-17

Russia says it destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight

LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Ukraine's military says it shot down 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight

LBCI
World News
2025-01-02

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:03

Zelenskiy says he is willing to give up presidency if it means peace in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:49

Russia-US diplomats to meet this week: Deputy minister

LBCI
World News
09:40

Steve Witkoff says expects Ukraine minerals deal to be signed this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Trump's envoy says US expects 'phase two' of Israel-Hamas deal to proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:23

Qatar signs deal to use AI to boost government services

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Israeli warplanes fly over Lebanon's Bekaa region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More