Zelensky calls for 'unity' between US, EU for lastig peace

Ukraine's president on Sunday called for "unity" between the United States and Europe to achieve "lasting peace" on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion and in the wake of Donald Trump's pro-Moscow turn.



"We must do our best to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine. This is possible with the unity of all partners: we need the strength of the whole of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of all those who want lasting peace," Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, also noting that overnight the country had suffered the most significant Russian drone attack since the invasion began.



AFP