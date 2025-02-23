Zelensky calls for 'unity' between US, EU for lastig peace

23-02-2025 | 04:40
Zelensky calls for &#39;unity&#39; between US, EU for lastig peace
0min
Zelensky calls for 'unity' between US, EU for lastig peace

Ukraine's president on Sunday called for "unity" between the United States and Europe to achieve "lasting peace" on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion and in the wake of Donald Trump's pro-Moscow turn.

"We must do our best to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine. This is possible with the unity of all partners: we need the strength of the whole of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of all those who want lasting peace," Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, also noting that overnight the country had suffered the most significant Russian drone attack since the invasion began.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Peace

EU

Peace

US

Putin says 'God' gives him, army the mission to 'defend Russia'
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
