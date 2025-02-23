Putin says 'God' gives him, army the mission to 'defend Russia'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia at a ceremony to award military decorations.



"Fate willed it so, God willed it so, if I may say so. A mission as difficult as it is honorable -- defending Russia -- has been placed on our and your shoulders together," he told servicemen who fought in Ukraine on the eve of the third anniversary of Moscow's offensive.



AFP