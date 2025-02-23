Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday his soldiers in Ukraine are defending "national interests". He vowed "unchanged" determination to strengthen the country's armed forces on the eve of the third anniversary of Moscow's offensive on Kyiv.



"Today, at the risk of their lives and with courage, they are resolutely defending their homeland, national interests, and Russia's future," he said in a video released by the Kremlin, adding, "Our strategy for strengthening and developing the armed forces remains unchanged."



AFP