Turkey says Ukraine-Russia talks should involve 'both sides'

On Monday, Turkey's foreign minister said Ankara backed a U.S. initiative to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict but that talks should involve both warring parties.



"We attach great importance to the new U.S. initiative as a result-oriented approach. We believe that a solution can be reached through negotiations in which both sides participate," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara.



AFP