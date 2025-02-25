Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

World News
25-02-2025 | 00:50
High views
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Tuesday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 0350 GMT after Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian missile attacks.

Reuters

World News

Poland

Russia

Strike

Ukraine

