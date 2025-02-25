Pope Francis rested well all night, Vatican says

Pope Francis, who is in critical condition in hospital battling double pneumonia, rested well throughout the night, the Vatican said on Tuesday.



The 88-year-old pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a serious respiratory illness that has since triggered other health problems.



"The Pope rested well all night," the Vatican said in a brief, one-sentence statement.



On Monday, the Vatican said the pontiff's condition remained critical but had nonetheless shown a "slight improvement," adding that the "mild kidney insufficiency," first reported at the weekend, was not a cause for concern.



Reuters