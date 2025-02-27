News
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
27-02-2025 | 00:17
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday accused North Korea of being behind the theft of $1.5 billion worth of digital assets last week, the largest crypto heist in history.
"(North Korea) was responsible for the theft of approximately $1.5 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit," the FBI said in a public service announcement.
AFP
United States
North Korea
FBI
