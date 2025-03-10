North Korea fires 'multiple unidentified ballistic missiles', says Seoul

10-03-2025 | 04:42
0min
North Korea fires 'multiple unidentified ballistic missiles', says Seoul

North Korea fired "multiple unidentified ballistic missiles" on Monday, South Korea's military said, the same day Seoul and Washington began a major annual joint military drill known as Freedom Shield.

"Our military has detected at around 13:50 (0450 GMT) multiple unidentified ballistic missiles fired from Hwanghae province into the West Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Yellow Sea.

AFP

World News

North Korea

Ballistic Missiles

Seoul

Military

