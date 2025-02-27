Vietnam jails leading independent journalist over Facebook posts: State media

27-02-2025 | 01:07
Vietnam jails leading independent journalist over Facebook posts: State media
Vietnam jails leading independent journalist over Facebook posts: State media

A Vietnamese court on Thursday sentenced a leading independent journalist to 30 months in prison over Facebook posts that criticized the government, state media said.

Huy Duc worked for influential state-run newspapers before authoring one of Vietnam's most popular blogs and Facebook accounts, where he criticized the country's communist leaders on issues such as corruption, media control, and relations with China.

AFP
 

World News

Vietnam

Journalist

Facebook

China

Pope Francis slept well and is resting, Vatican says
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
