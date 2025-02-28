China promises 'all necessary countermeasures' over latest US tariffs

World News
28-02-2025 | 00:32
China promises 'all necessary countermeasures' over latest US tariffs

China on Friday promised to take "all necessary countermeasures" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

"If the U.S. side insists on going its own way, the Chinese side will take all necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests," China's commerce ministry said.

World News

China

United States

Tariffs

Donald Trump

