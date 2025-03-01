Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says

Four people have died in the Indian avalanche incident, ANI news agency reported on Saturday, citing a defense public relations officer.



Authorities said an avalanche struck the Indian Himalayan mountain of Uttarakhand on Friday following recent heavy snowfall in the region.



It struck a labor site of the federal Border Roads Organization (BRO), where eight containers and one shed, with 57 workers inside, were buried under the snow, according to an Indian army statement.



Reuters