Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board

Romania recovered fragments of an unmanned Russian aircraft near its border with Moldova carrying active explosives, which the defense ministry detonated on site, it said on Saturday.



The European Union and NATO state, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine, has had Russian drone fragments fall onto its territory repeatedly over the past year as Moscow attacks Ukrainian port infrastructure.



Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, has also had drone fragments fall onto its territory.



The defense ministry said the fragments were found in the southeastern county of Galati, 500 meters (547 yards) away from the border with Moldova and its Danube river port of Giurgiulesti.



"The presence of an active (explosive) load has been identified on board the aircraft, which will be ... detonated in a controlled manner on-site to eliminate danger to the local population," the ministry said in a statement before the detonation occurred.



Reuters