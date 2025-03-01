French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is ready to start discussions on nuclear deterrence for Europe, hinting France could help protect other EU countries, given the security threats Russia poses.



European leaders will meet in London on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, and they will attend a European Union summit on Thursday.



The bloc grapples with U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to embrace Russian diplomacy and the implications of an extraordinary clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump at the White House on Friday.

Reuters