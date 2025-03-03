Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican

03-03-2025 | 13:36
Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican
Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican

Pope Francis suffered two new breathing attacks on Monday, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff struggles to recover from pneumonia.

"Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," it said in a statement.


World News

Pope Francis

Episodes

Acute

Respiratory

Failure

Vatican

