Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican
World News
03-03-2025 | 13:36
High views
Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican
Pope Francis suffered two new breathing attacks on Monday, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff struggles to recover from pneumonia.
"Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," it said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
Episodes
Acute
Respiratory
Failure
Vatican
Pope Francis, off ventilation and stable, rested well overnight, Vatican says
Ukraine's Zelensky says he can salvage relationship with US
