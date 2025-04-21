Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor

21-04-2025 | 14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor

Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate released on Monday for the 88-year-old pontiff.

The certificate, which was published by the Vatican, said the pope had fallen into a coma before his death early on Monday.



Reuters
 

