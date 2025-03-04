News
France seeks to rally 'all means possible' after US Ukraine aid halt: PM
World News
04-03-2025 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France seeks to rally 'all means possible' after US Ukraine aid halt: PM
France will seek to rally "all possible means" to buttress war-torn Ukraine together with other European nations after President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of U.S. military aid deliveries, the French prime minister said Tuesday.
Deliveries of American aid "are coming to a halt, as entire trains loaded for Ukraine are being stopped and prevented from reaching their destination," Francois Bayrou said in parliament.
AFP
