Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US: Trudeau

Canada will slap tariffs on U.S. imports beginning Tuesday in response to levies pledged by President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, adding "there is no justification" for Washington's actions.



"Should American tariffs come into effect tonight, Canada will, effective 12:01 a.m. EST tomorrow, respond with 25 percent tariffs against $155 billion of American goods," the Canadian prime minister said in a statement.



AFP