Indian Philosopher Tagore's bust sculpture arrives in Lebanon

Lebanon News
22-04-2025 | 11:09
High views
Indian Philosopher Tagore&#39;s bust sculpture arrives in Lebanon
0min
Indian Philosopher Tagore's bust sculpture arrives in Lebanon

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh was informed by the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Noor Rahman, about the arrival of a bust of Indian philosopher Rabindranath Tagore in Lebanon.

Minister Salameh and Ambassador Rahman discussed preparations for unveiling the statue at the National Library in Sanayeh later this month. A formal delegation from India will attend the event to participate in this special occasion.

It was also agreed that the bust would later be transferred to the Gibran Khalil Gibran Museum, given the strong relationship and deep friendship between Gibran Khalil Gibran and Tagore.

