Trump to the people of Greenland: 'We will make you rich'

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland in his address to Congress on Tuesday, painting a picture of prosperity and safety for the "incredible people" of the island, an autonomous territory of the kingdom of Denmark.



"We will keep you safe, make you rich, and together, take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," Trump said.



"It's a very small population, a very, very large piece of land, and very important for military security," he added.



Opinion polls suggest that most Greenlanders oppose joining the U.S., although a majority favor eventual independence from Denmark.



Even before starting his second term as president, Trump said he hoped to make Greenland a part of the United States, even though NATO ally Denmark says it is not for sale.



