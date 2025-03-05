On Wednesday, Denmark dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to take over Greenland "one way or the other" in a speech to Congress.



"That won't happen," Danish Defense Minister Trouls Lund Poulsen told public broadcaster DR, adding, "Greenlanders will decide the direction Greenland wants to take."



He noted that Trump had also expressed support for the people of the autonomous Danish island to determine their future.



AFP