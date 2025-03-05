Romania expels two senior Russian diplomats after accusing Moscow of 'interference:' Foreign Ministry

Romania on Wednesday ordered two senior Russian diplomats expelled, the foreign ministry said, a day after accusing Moscow of "interference" and slamming Russian secret services' criticism of the indictment of far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu.



"The Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata on the territory of Romania the military, air, and naval attache of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, as well as his deputy," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



AFP