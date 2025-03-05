Trump tells Trudeau not done 'enough' to resolve tariffs

05-03-2025 | 13:33
0min
Trump tells Trudeau not done 'enough' to resolve tariffs

Canada's moves to stop fentanyl trafficking are "not good enough," Donald Trump said he told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a "somewhat friendly" call Wednesday to discuss tariffs the United States has slapped on its northern neighbor.

Trudeau has repeatedly said that less than one percent of the fentanyl and undocumented migrants that enter the United States come through the Canadian border, although Trump has dismissed the figure.

AFP
 

