Canada working 'day and night' to avert US tariffs: Trudeau
World News
27-02-2025 | 13:37
Canada working 'day and night' to avert US tariffs: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada is working around the clock to avert sweeping U.S. tariffs but will have an "immediate" response if the measures are imposed as scheduled next week.
"We are working day and night with one goal: to avoid the tariffs being imposed on Tuesday," Trudeau said after President Donald Trump affirmed he was moving ahead with the levies, citing "unacceptable" fentanyl smuggling.
AFP
World News
Canada
Prime Minister
US
Tariffs
