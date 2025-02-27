Canada working 'day and night' to avert US tariffs: Trudeau

World News
27-02-2025 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canada working &#39;day and night&#39; to avert US tariffs: Trudeau
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Canada working 'day and night' to avert US tariffs: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada is working around the clock to avert sweeping U.S. tariffs but will have an "immediate" response if the measures are imposed as scheduled next week.

"We are working day and night with one goal: to avoid the tariffs being imposed on Tuesday," Trudeau said after President Donald Trump affirmed he was moving ahead with the levies, citing "unacceptable" fentanyl smuggling.

AFP

World News

Canada

Prime Minister

US

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Pope Francis slept well and is resting, Vatican says
Vietnam jails leading independent journalist over Facebook posts: State media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

US threat of Mexico, Canada tariffs to 'create action' on migrants, drugs: Lutnick

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Canada, US 'strongest when we work together': Trudeau says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-04

EU wants early US talks to avert Trump tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-01-06

Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:47

EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
13:17

Trump says Ukraine ceasefire needed before deciding on peacekeepers

LBCI
World News
13:00

Sanctions, tariffs make OPEC+ hesitant on April oil hike, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:13

Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Middle East News
14:43

Algeria says rejects France 'ultimatums and threats'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More