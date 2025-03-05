US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut some 80,000 jobs: AFP

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) plans to cut some 80,000 jobs as President Donald Trump's administration works to slash the number of federal government employees, according to a memo obtained Wednesday by AFP.



"The department's initial objective is to return to our 2019 end-strength numbers of 399,957 employees," says the memo from the VA, which put its total workforce at more than 479,000 at the beginning of February.



AFP