US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut some 80,000 jobs: AFP
World News
05-03-2025 | 14:43
US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut some 80,000 jobs: AFP
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) plans to cut some 80,000 jobs as President Donald Trump's administration works to slash the number of federal government employees, according to a memo obtained Wednesday by AFP.
"The department's initial objective is to return to our 2019 end-strength numbers of 399,957 employees," says the memo from the VA, which put its total workforce at more than 479,000 at the beginning of February.
AFP
World News
United States
Department of Veterans Affairs
Donald Trump
Next
Pope Francis rested well overnight in hospital, Vatican says
Japan PM asserts defense budget independence amid US nominee's push for higher spending
Previous
