Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan 18°
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon 16°
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination
World News
18-03-2025 | 07:51
Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination
President Donald Trump plans to release about 80,000 pages of material related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Tuesday, seeking to honor his campaign promise to provide more transparency about the shock event in Texas.
"It's a lot of stuff, and you'll make your own determination," Trump told reporters about the pages on Monday.
Trump signed an order shortly after taking office in January related to the release, prompting the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to find thousands of new documents related to the Kennedy assassination in Dallas.
Kennedy's murder has been attributed to a sole gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald. The Justice Department and other federal government bodies reaffirmed that conclusion in the intervening decades. But polls show many Americans believe his death was a result of a conspiracy.
Experts doubt the new trove of information will change the underlying facts of the case, that Lee Harvey Oswald opened fire at Kennedy from a window at a school book deposit warehouse as the presidential motorcade passed by on a Dallas highway.
He said some of the pages could simply be the release of previously published material that had a few words redacted.
Trump has also promised to release documents on the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy, both of whom were killed in 1968.
Trump has allowed more time to come up with a plan for those releases.
Kennedy Jr. has also said he believes his father was killed by multiple gunmen, an assertion that contradicted official accounts.
Reuters
