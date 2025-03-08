Ailing pope showing 'good response to treatment,' Vatican says

08-03-2025 | 13:19
Ailing pope showing 'good response to treatment,' Vatican says
Ailing pope showing 'good response to treatment,' Vatican says

Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, is responding well to treatment, the Vatican said Saturday, adding that the 88-year-old's condition had seen "a gradual, slight improvement."

"The Holy Father's clinical condition in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, testifies to a good response to treatment. There is, therefore, a gradual, slight improvement," it said in a bulletin.
 
AFP
 

World News

Pope Francis

Vatican

Pneumonia

