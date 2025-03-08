US House Republicans reveal six-month stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

08-03-2025 | 13:57
US House Republicans reveal six-month stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown
US House Republicans reveal six-month stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled their six-month stopgap funding bill on Saturday, which, if passed by Congress, would avert a government shutdown on March 14 and extend current government funding through fiscal year 2025.

Reuters
 

