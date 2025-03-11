Voting starts in Greenland election: AFP

Greenland began voting on Tuesday in legislative elections, which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Polling stations opened at 9:00 a.m. (1100 GMT) and will close at 8:00 p.m., with first results expected several hours later. Greenlanders are voting to elect representatives to the 31-seat local parliament, called the Inatsisartut.



AFP