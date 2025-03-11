UN says US ends grant projects including in Iraq and Ukraine

On Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Commission said it received termination notices from the U.S. government for five grant projects, including in Iraq and Ukraine.



Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the notifications pertain to projects in Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Ukraine, Colombia, and a fund for indigenous populations.



U.S. President Donald Trump had announced a reduction of billions of dollars from foreign aid programs worldwide as part of a significant spending overhaul by the world's largest aid donor.



Reuters