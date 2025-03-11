Death toll from Ukraine drone attack on Russia rises to three

11-03-2025 | 07:11
Death toll from Ukraine drone attack on Russia rises to three
Death toll from Ukraine drone attack on Russia rises to three

The death toll in Ukraine's overnight drone attack on the Moscow region -- the largest in the three years of Russia's offensive -- rose to three after a wounded man died in hospital, a Russian official said Tuesday.

"I was just told that a third man also died," Yevgenia Khrustalyeva, the head of the Domodedovo district outside Moscow, said on social media.

World News

Death Toll

Ukraine

Drone

Attack

Russia

Voting starts in Greenland election: AFP
Russia in touch with other countries on Syria violence: Kremlin
