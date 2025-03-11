EU to let states 'explore new solutions' with migrant return hubs

The EU's migration chief said on Tuesday Brussels would allow its 27 member states to set up migrant return centers outside the bloc as governments seek new ways to clamp down on irregular migration.



"On the return hubs, we are creating the scope for member states to explore new solutions for return," Magnus Brunner, the EU commissioner for migration, told a press conference in Strasbourg. "We are creating the legal frame; we're not creating the content."



AFP