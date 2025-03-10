News
Ramadan Talk
Pope Francis responding well to treatment, prognosis no longer guarded: Vatican
World News
10-03-2025 | 15:32
Pope Francis responding well to treatment, prognosis no longer guarded: Vatican
Pope Francis is showing a "good response" to his treatment for double pneumonia and his doctors have determined his prognosis is no longer guarded, the Vatican said Monday.
Francis, 88, has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital for more than three weeks. He was admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.
Reuters
World News
Pope Francis
Treatment
Prognosis
Vatican
Next
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM
US Secretary of State Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia this week
Previous
