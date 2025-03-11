Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that the United States needed to "convince" Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal mooted by Washington at talks in Saudi Arabia.



"Ukraine welcomes this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America has to convince Russia to do this," Zelensky said in his evening address.



"The American side understands our arguments."



AFP