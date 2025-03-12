Kremlin says waiting for US to inform it about Ukraine ceasefire proposal

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was waiting for the U.S. to inform it about the details of a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine that Kyiv agreed to after talks in Saudi Arabia.



"We assume that Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio and Advisor (Michael) Waltz, through various channels in the coming days, will inform us on the negotiations that took place and the understandings reached," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding Moscow did not rule out a "high-level" phone call with the U.S.



AFP



