Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out

World News
13-03-2025 | 12:07
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia agreed with U.S. proposals to stop fighting but said that any ceasefire should lead to a long-lasting peace and would have to deal with the root causes of the conflict.

"We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Putin told reporters at a news conference in the Kremlin following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.


World News

Putin

US

Ceasefire

Ukraine

Details

