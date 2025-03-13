US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet

13-03-2025
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad and some Hong Kong-flagged vessels that are part of a shadow fleet that helps disguise Iranian oil shipments, the Treasury Department said.

Paknejad "oversees the export of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil and has allocated billions of dollars’ worth of oil to Iran’s armed forces for export," Treasury said in a statement.


Reuters
 

