News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
World News
13-03-2025 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad and some Hong Kong-flagged vessels that are part of a shadow fleet that helps disguise Iranian oil shipments, the Treasury Department said.
Paknejad "oversees the export of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil and has allocated billions of dollars’ worth of oil to Iran’s armed forces for export," Treasury said in a statement.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Sanctions
Iran
Oil
Minister
Fleet
Next
Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say
Putin orders army to 'fully liberate' Kursk region after rapid gains
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-24
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department
World News
2025-02-24
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department
0
World News
2025-02-06
US sanctions network delivering Iranian oil to China
World News
2025-02-06
US sanctions network delivering Iranian oil to China
0
World News
2025-01-27
Colombia imposes 25% tariffs on US imports after Trump sanctions: President
World News
2025-01-27
Colombia imposes 25% tariffs on US imports after Trump sanctions: President
0
Middle East News
2025-01-17
US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis
Middle East News
2025-01-17
US imposes sanctions on Yemeni financial institution in action against Houthis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:07
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out
World News
12:07
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out
0
Middle East News
08:48
Russia says 9,000 Syrians fleeing violence have taken refuge at its Hmeimim air base
Middle East News
08:48
Russia says 9,000 Syrians fleeing violence have taken refuge at its Hmeimim air base
0
World News
07:43
Sweden to give more than $137 million to Ukraine for reconstruction, development
World News
07:43
Sweden to give more than $137 million to Ukraine for reconstruction, development
0
World News
07:27
Russia says Ukraine peace deal must secure its 'interests'
World News
07:27
Russia says Ukraine peace deal must secure its 'interests'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:43
Women's 'political, economic' rights enshrined in Syria constitutional declaration
Middle East News
08:43
Women's 'political, economic' rights enshrined in Syria constitutional declaration
0
Middle East News
11:48
Israeli Druze prepare for first visit by Syrian Druze in decades
Middle East News
11:48
Israeli Druze prepare for first visit by Syrian Druze in decades
0
World News
05:25
Russia says taken control of Sudzha in Kursk region
World News
05:25
Russia says taken control of Sudzha in Kursk region
0
World News
11:00
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
World News
11:00
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
Lebanon News
09:26
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?
4
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
6
Lebanon News
04:25
Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership
Lebanon News
04:25
Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership
7
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments
8
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More