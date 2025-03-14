Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports 'all initiatives' to end Ukraine war

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the kingdom supports "all initiatives" to end the Ukraine war, a statement said on Friday, after U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah proposed a 30-day ceasefire.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's "commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a political resolution" in a phone call with Putin, a foreign ministry statement said.



AFP