News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar
World News
14-03-2025 | 06:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar
More than a million people in Myanmar will be cut off from lifesaving food assistance provided by the World Food Program (WFP) from next month because of critical shortfalls in funding, the latest cut in humanitarian support from the U.N. agency.
"These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs," WFP said on Friday, warning that the cuts would affect groups that were entirely reliant on the agency for food.
Reuters
World News
WFP
United Nations
Aid
Myanmar
Next
Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump's tariff threats
EU hails finalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-26
WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp
World News
2025-02-26
WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp
0
World News
01:21
Global displacement to rise by 6.7 million people by end of next year, aid group says
World News
01:21
Global displacement to rise by 6.7 million people by end of next year, aid group says
0
World News
2025-02-04
UN says US aid cut could result in 1,200 more Afghan maternal deaths by 2028
World News
2025-02-04
UN says US aid cut could result in 1,200 more Afghan maternal deaths by 2028
0
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:36
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada PM
World News
11:36
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada PM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
G7 calls for resumption of 'unhindered' aid for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
G7 calls for resumption of 'unhindered' aid for Gaza
0
World News
10:47
Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end
World News
10:47
Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end
0
World News
10:29
G7 offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine 'territorial integrity': Joint statement
World News
10:29
G7 offers 'unwavering support' for Ukraine 'territorial integrity': Joint statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
LBCI’s sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:40
LBCI’s sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
World News
06:08
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar
World News
06:08
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
2
Lebanon News
14:18
Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:18
Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
14:47
Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
14:47
Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
5
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
8
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More