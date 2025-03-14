UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar

14-03-2025 | 06:08
UN&#39;s food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid for about a million people in Myanmar

More than a million people in Myanmar will be cut off from lifesaving food assistance provided by the World Food Program (WFP) from next month because of critical shortfalls in funding, the latest cut in humanitarian support from the U.N. agency.

"These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs," WFP said on Friday, warning that the cuts would affect groups that were entirely reliant on the agency for food.

