Pope in message says 'facing period of trial,' body 'weak'

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was fragile and "facing a period of trial", as he thanked well-wishers for prayers in a message from the hospital, where he is slowly recovering from pneumonia.



"I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me. Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, and shining signs of hope," he wrote in an Angelus message published by the Vatican.



AFP