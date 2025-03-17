Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing

17-03-2025 | 12:32
Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing
Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing

A search and rescue mission was underway off Cyprus on Monday after a boat carrying migrants capsized, media reports said.

The Phileleftheros daily said 21 people were thought to have been on the boat, located some 20-25 nautical miles off Cape Greco on the southeastern tip of Cyprus. The vessel was believed to have set off from Tartous in Syria.

Reuters
 

World News

Cyprus

Boat

Migrants

Syria

