Trump floated US ownership of Ukraine power plants: White House
World News
19-03-2025 | 15:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump floated US ownership of Ukraine power plants: White House
President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of the United States taking ownership of Ukrainian power plants, the White House said Wednesday as efforts to end the war with Russia proceed.
"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing hours after Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Ukraine
White House
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky
