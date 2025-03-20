US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a rare meeting Thursday with U.S. officials in Kabul, his office said.



"Bilateral relations, the release of prisoners and consular services for Afghans in the United States" were discussed in the meeting between Muttaqi and U.S. official Adam Boehler, who was accompanied by Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad, the foreign ministry said on X.



AFP