US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official
World News
20-03-2025 | 09:06
US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official
Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a rare meeting Thursday with U.S. officials in Kabul, his office said.
"Bilateral relations, the release of prisoners and consular services for Afghans in the United States" were discussed in the meeting between Muttaqi and U.S. official Adam Boehler, who was accompanied by Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad, the foreign ministry said on X.
AFP
World News
United States
Delegation
Taliban
Meeting
Kabul
Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
