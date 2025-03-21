Moscow's top security official Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea for a visit, Russian media reported Friday, with the two countries boosting military cooperation after Pyongyang was accused of sending troops to help fight Ukraine.



"Shoigu arrives in Pyongyang," Tass reported, while RIA Novosti said he was "scheduled to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un," referring to the nuclear-armed North by its official name.



AFP