US officials' planned visit to Greenland 'inappropriate': Denmark

Denmark's foreign minister on Monday slammed as "inappropriate" a planned visit by a U.S. delegation to Greenland -- a Danish autonomous territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"This shows an appetite among Americans that is inappropriate," the minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, told broadcaster TV2, referring to a visit planned visit this week by U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz along with Usha Vance, the wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance.



Lokke noted that, as the Americans were to visit, "there have just been elections in Greenland and there is no Greenlandic government".



AFP