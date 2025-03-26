Sudan army chief at presidential palace: 'Khartoum is free'

26-03-2025 | 13:28
LBCI
Sudan army chief at presidential palace: &#39;Khartoum is free&#39;
Sudan army chief at presidential palace: 'Khartoum is free'

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived at Khartoum's presidential palace on Wednesday, declaring the capital "free" of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"Khartoum is free, it's done," Sudan's de facto leader said in a broadcast aired by state television, after his forces made fresh gains in expelling the paramilitary from the capital.


AFP
 

