Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says

World News
27-03-2025 | 15:08
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says

Iran has sent a response through Oman to U.S. President Donald Trump's letter that had urged it to reach a new nuclear deal, the state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, citing the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
 
Reuters

