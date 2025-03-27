News
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
Iran has sent a response through Oman to U.S. President Donald Trump's letter that had urged it to reach a new nuclear deal, the state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, citing the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Reuters
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
NBA says it will explore creating new pro league in Europe
NBA says it will explore creating new pro league in Europe
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek to propose municipal election reforms, four-month delay
MPs Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek to propose municipal election reforms, four-month delay
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
Trump withdraws Stefanik as pick for UN envoy
Trump withdraws Stefanik as pick for UN envoy
Turkey deports BBC journalist over 'public order' threat, fines TV channels
Turkey deports BBC journalist over 'public order' threat, fines TV channels
French prosecutors request 7-year prison term for ex-president Sarkozy in Libya trial
French prosecutors request 7-year prison term for ex-president Sarkozy in Libya trial
Twenty-nine people dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: Officials say
Twenty-nine people dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: Officials say
Trump withdraws Stefanik as pick for UN envoy
Trump withdraws Stefanik as pick for UN envoy
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt
Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor
Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor
